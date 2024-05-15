LA Times Today: Hollywood celebs are scared of deepfakes. This talent agency will use AI to fight them

Artificial intelligence is coming to Hollywood, but is Hollywood ready for it?



As studios look to A.I. for powerful new tools to reduce their costs. They also have to perform a delicate dance with actors, writers and behind the scenes workers who fear A.I. is coming to take their jobs.



L.A. Times entertainment business reporter Wendy Lee joined Lisa McRee with more.