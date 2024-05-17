LA Times Today: Where do Kendrick Lamar and Drake go from here?

Since the earliest days of hip hop, the rap beef has been a perennial event. Every generation of fans has one, Tupac and Biggie, Jay Z and Nas and now two of rap’s biggest stars, Kendrick Lamar vs Drake. After years of indirect swipes back and forth, the long simmering feud boiled over into a full blown battle for the crown.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood joined Lisa Mcree to talk about the beef and the verdict on who won.