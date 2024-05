What do artist Ed Ruscha’s photos of Los Angeles say about the city?

Ed Ruscha, a painter of words and objects, also documented L.A. with photos now on view at LACMA.

The artist Ed Ruscha has a new retrospective on view at the L.A. County Museum of Art, and Tom Carroll stopped by to chat with Michael Govan, the director of LACMA, to get a sense of the importance of Ruscha’s photographs of Los Angeles.