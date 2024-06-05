LA Times Today: Actress Shailene Woodley talks about new PBS docuseries “Hope in the Water”

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the Oscar winning film “The Descendants” or the beloved teen love story “The Fault in Our Stars,” to her turn as Jane in the HBO drama “Big Little Lies” Shailene Woodley’s work embodies depth and range.



But in a new PBS docuseries “Hope in the Water,” the depth is that of the ocean and the range is global. In its three parts, Shailene, along with Martha Stewart, Baratunde Thurston and José Andrés, revealed an undersea world in jeopardy while exploring innovative ways to protect it and the food it provides to our hungry world.