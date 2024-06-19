LA Times Today: Sony Pictures buys dine-in movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse

Sony Pictures Entertainment has acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, and will be taking over its locations across the country. The purchase harkens back to the early days of Hollywood, when studios owned and operated their own theaters.



L.A. Times senior entertainment editor Ryan Faughnder brought Lisa McRee the story.