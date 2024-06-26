LA Times Today: Cameras were rolling when a chopper killed an actor and two kids. Was A-list director to blame?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the summer of 1982, an on-set accident claimed the lives of actor Vic Morrow and two young children, and changed the film industry’s safety protocols forever.



L.A. Times staff writer Christopher Goffard wrote about the Twilight Zone: The Movie tragedy in the latest installment of his series “Crimes of the Times.”



Christopher joined Lisa McRee with more.