LA Times Today: Historical perspective, meticulous research and, yes, creative license shape ‘The Crown’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Last December, when the 60th and final episode concluded Netflix’s six-part series of “The Crown,” viewers watched as Queen Elizabeth II bid farewell to herself alongside her coffin. Did the producers and writers anticipate an ending centered on her majesty’s funeral?



L.A. Times contributor Gary Goldstein spoke with “The Crown’s” executive producer who broke down the series’ structure.