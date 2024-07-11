LA Times Today: The scandal that brought down Donald Sterling finally gets the Hollywood treatment

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The infamous 2014 triangle between former L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling, his wife Shelly and his assistant, V. Stiviano is taking center court on Hulu’s “Clipped: The Scandalous Story Of The Other L.A. Basketball Team.”



Greg Braxton writes about television for the Times’s Calendar section. He joined Lisa McRee with Hollywood’s treatment of this basketball saga.