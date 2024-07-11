Feeling down? My Affirmation Project wants to pick you back up

These artists take quilting and compassionate messaging to another level.

Artist Nicole Leth and her quilter husband Luke Haynes have been sewing beautiful affirmation quilts and surreptitiously leaving them around L.A. and the rest of the country since 2020.



They’re just one part of My Affirmation Project, an art project turned globetrotting positivity movement that’s launched postcards, street signs, billboards and even a few boats and planes into the air to anonymously uplift over 100 million people since 2019.



It all began when Leth was just 17 years old in response to losing her father to suicide. “The early days of this project looked like 17-year-old me driving around my Iowa town with a journal and a bag of spray paint,” says Leth, “stopping at abandoned buildings and warehouses to paint anonymous words of compassion and affirmation for others to find.” Eventually, “it became a way for me to write the words that I needed to hear to help me heal and share them in anonymous and public ways in hope that they would help other humans heal, too.”



Funded through a combination of donors, grants, partners, individuals and the sale of Haynes’ quilts, My Affirmation Project was awarded a life-time achievement OBIE award in 2020 for its jaw-dropping billboards.



The Times’ Nick Ducassi recently joined Luke and Nicole to drop one of their quilts in L.A..