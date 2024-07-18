LA Times Today: The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2024 Emmy nominations

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Emmy Award-winning actors Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Hale announced this year’s nominees for the 76th Emmy Awards.



L.A. Times television writer, Glenn Whipp joined Lisa McRee to talk about the snubs and surprises.