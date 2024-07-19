LA Times Today: Sabrina, Charli and Chappell are suddenly stars. Why now?

Sabrina Carpenter’s recent hits have been the soundtrack to the summer so far. The singer, along with other pop stars like Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, have reached new heights of success.



L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote about the new generation of pop stars, and why their careers are taking off now.