LA Times Today: Iconic pieces of film and TV memorabilia expected to fetch $10 million at Propstore’s upcoming auction

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Imagine owning the original fedora worn by Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Or, how about the Batwing from the 1989 movie, “Batman?” Well, you can. Both of these iconic pieces of movie history – and a whole lot more – will be auctioned off in L.A. by Propstore.



The auction runs from August 15 through the 18 and is expected to fetch more than $10 million. To browse the catalog and register for the auction, head over to propstore.com/liveauction.