LA Times Today: Film and TV crews protest long hours, overnight shifts. ‘We are dying to entertain people’

It can be dangerous working in Hollywood, and we’re not just talking about the jobs of stunt actors. Below the line film and TV workers, including studio grips, lighting technicians, cinematographers and drivers say the long hours and demanding schedules can have deadly consequences.



Christi Carras writes about the entertainment industry for the times and joined Lisa McRee with more.