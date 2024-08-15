LA Times Today: Emotionally, ‘Daughters’ shows prisoners reuniting with their children, just for a night
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share via
Grab your tissues. A new Netflix documentary titled “Daughters,” chronicles the lead up to a very emotional encounter at a daddy/daughter dance in a prison. A dance planned for young girls and their incarcerated fathers.
Co-directors Natalie Rae and Angela Patton followed the girls and their dads over an eight-year span –even after the dance – to capture the very tender, yet complicated bond between fathers and daughters under the strain of unforgiving barriers in the criminal justice system.
Co-directors Natalie Rae and Angela Patton followed the girls and their dads over an eight-year span –even after the dance – to capture the very tender, yet complicated bond between fathers and daughters under the strain of unforgiving barriers in the criminal justice system.