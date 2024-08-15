LA Times Today: Emotionally, ‘Daughters’ shows prisoners reuniting with their children, just for a night

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Grab your tissues. A new Netflix documentary titled “Daughters,” chronicles the lead up to a very emotional encounter at a daddy/daughter dance in a prison. A dance planned for young girls and their incarcerated fathers.



Co-directors Natalie Rae and Angela Patton followed the girls and their dads over an eight-year span –even after the dance – to capture the very tender, yet complicated bond between fathers and daughters under the strain of unforgiving barriers in the criminal justice system.