The many legacies of Nipsey Hussle
The Times spoke to three members of Nipsey’s community about his legacy.
On August 15, 2024, Nipsey Hussle, the Grammy-nominated rapper who never abandoned his ’hood, would’ve turned 39 years old. Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, Hussle was gunned down in broad daylight outside his clothing store off Slauson Avenue in 2019.
Five years later, the Times’ Michael Blackshire spoke to rapper and Hussle collaborator Dom Kennedy, Tariq Nasheed, the founder of the Hidden History Museum, and the self-described “Mayor of Leimert” about Hussle and his legacy.
Read more about his life, death and legacy here.
