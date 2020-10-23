Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rudy Giuliani’s claims about ‘Borat’ scene l GMA

By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
Oct. 23, 2020
8:30 AM
Share
Entertainment & Arts
Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.