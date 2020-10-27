Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

“Time Warp”

Jack Black’s comedy rock duo with actor Kyle Gass, Tenacious D, performs a cover of “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to encourage fans to vote blue.

Oct. 27, 2020
8:34 AM
