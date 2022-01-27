LA Times Today: 10 video games you will want to play in 2022
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
It is a great time to be a gamer, as a bevy of blockbuster video games are coming your way in 2022.
L.A. Times interactive entertainment reporter and gamer Todd Martens walks us through some of the most anticipated titles.
L.A. Times interactive entertainment reporter and gamer Todd Martens walks us through some of the most anticipated titles.