Jimmy Kimmel Interviews BLACKPINK!

Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa talk to Jimmy Kimmel about coming up with the name BLINKS for their fans, how they came up with the title for their new album “The Album,” working with Cardi B and more.

Oct. 21, 2020
9:38 AM
