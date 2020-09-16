THE THIRD STRIKE 4 min Unofficial Teaser

Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
In “The Third Strike” — which will play September 19 at 4:30 p.m. — Attorney MiAngel Cody and her team dedicate their lives to helping people serving life sentences due to the Three Strikes Law.

Sep. 16, 2020
1:16 PM
