Entertainment & Arts

AGGIE Official Trailer

“Aggie” — which will be screened on September 20 at 4:30 p.m. — is a documentary that explores the intersection of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes “Aggie” Gund.

Sep. 16, 2020
1:20 PM
