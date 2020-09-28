Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Trump: Only way we lose is if election is ‘rigged’

President Donald Trump traveled to the battleground state of Wisconsin on Aug. 17, right before the Democratic National Convention’s opening day.

Sep. 28, 2020
11:53 AM
Share
Entertainment & Arts