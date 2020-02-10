Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar for ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood’

Brad Pitt salutes stunt folks while accepting an Oscar for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.’

Feb. 9, 2020
8:40 PM
