Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Real Housewife Lisa Rinna on coronavirus self-quarantine

April 14, 2020
2:13 PM
Share
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member Lisa Rinna talks about what TV she’s been watching and her favorite room in her house during self-quarantine.
Entertainment & Arts