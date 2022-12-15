Austin Butler, Jonathan Majors and Adam Sandler answer the most Very Important Questions
You know how sometimes we ask Very Important Questions? Well, here we are again. These questions, see, they aren’t just important. Any questions can be “important.” But these? They are very important. They are necessary. They must be answered immediately. You need these answers.
If you are operating heavy machinery, you need to stop. These very important answers to these very important questions require your very precious time. This is not a joke. Time is of the essence with this. Sure, it’s on YouTube and sure, you could watch when you are home. But why? Do you want to keep operating heavy machinery? Maybe, you know what, that sounds kind of fun.
Okay, let’s compromise. Finish your work, then watch this. It’s a classic win/win.
Very Important Questions is our series asking Hollywood’s biggest stars ... very important questions.
The 2022 Envelope Actor Roundtable features Austin Butler, Paul Dano, Brendan Fraser, Jonathan Majors, Bill Nighy and Adam Sandler.
