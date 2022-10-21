LA Times Today: Two podcasters set out to read every Agatha Christie book. It became much more than that

For the last six years Kemper Donovan the host of the podcast “All About Agatha” has been sharing his thoughts on mystery writer Agatha Christie’s works with thousands of dedicated listeners. In all, he’s read and reviewed 66 of her novels.



Now, with his final novel review complete, Donovan joined us to talk about the experience and uncover the mystery of what’s next for the show.