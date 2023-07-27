LA Times Today: Inside the panic over AI music

When the song “Heart on My Sleeve” popped up on TikTok, the internet went wild. For the first time in years, Drake was collaborating with The Weeknd on new a track. The only problem was that neither artist was involved with the production of the viral hit. It was created using artificial intelligence.



August Brown covers the music industry for the L.A. Times and wrote about the panic over A.I. music in the wake of the song’s release.