LA Times Today: Anna May Wong to be first Asian American on U.S. currency

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Silver screen trailblazer Anna May Wong was a pioneer for Asians in Hollywood and will now be the first Asian American featured on a United States coin.



Bestselling author Lisa See joined us to share the story of Anna May Wong and her family’s personal connection with the international film star.