LA Times Today: Anna May Wong to be first Asian American on U.S. currency
Silver screen trailblazer Anna May Wong was a pioneer for Asians in Hollywood and will now be the first Asian American featured on a United States coin.
Bestselling author Lisa See joined us to share the story of Anna May Wong and her family’s personal connection with the international film star.
