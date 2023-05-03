LA Times Today: ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is as lovely and amazing as the Judy Blume novel

Judy Blume is one of the most successful young adult authors of our time. Blume’s books have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.



One of her most beloved stories, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been made into a film for the first time.



L.A. Times film critic Justin Chang shared his review.