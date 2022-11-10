LA Times Today: Ordinary people struggle for extraordinary justice in ‘Argentina, 1985’

The new film “Argentina: 1985" grapples with the impact of the country’s Dirty War which started in the mid-70s and concluded in 1983.



It tells the true story of lawyers working to convict the military leaders that ran Argentina and harmed its people.



L.A. Times Michael Ordoña covers film and television for the Times. Here’s his review.