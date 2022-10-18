VIDEO | 05:19
LA Times Today: How AI-generated art is changing the concept of art itself
Did you know it’s now possible to create a work of art using artificial intelligence?

By simply typing a phrase like, “Van Gogh-style painting of a TV reporter in a studio” or “purple anime kitten with headphones,” A.I. can create it.

Is this a powerful new creative tool or is it the end of artists?
