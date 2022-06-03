LA Times Today: Fans and record labels are addicted to TikTok. Some artists are saying no

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

TikTok’s one billion users have proven to turn songs like Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” into viral smash hits.



But L.A. Times pop music critic Mikael Wood wrote that some artists are pushing back on the record labels’ pressures to create their own online buzz.