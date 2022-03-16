LA Times Today: Why Oscar-nominated Aunjanue Ellis fought for her character in ‘King Richard’

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the Oscar nominated film “King Richard,” Aunjanue Ellis plays Oracene Price, the mother of tennis phenoms, Venus and Serena Williams.



The role earned her an Oscar nomination this year for best supporting actress.



Aunjanue joined us to talk about the film, co-starring with Will Smith and the excitement of her first nomination.