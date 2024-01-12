Advertisement
VIDEO | 08:04
LA Times Today: With ‘Origin,’ Ava DuVernay tackles race issues through a new lens
Entertainment & Arts

LA Times Today: With ‘Origin,’ Ava DuVernay tackles race issues through a new lens

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share
Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson in “Origin,” the latest from director Ava DuVernay. The film follows Wilkerson as she researches her bestselling book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”

Ava DuVernay joined Lisa McRee with more on the dramatic and personal story of the woman behind that book.
Entertainment & ArtsLA Times Today
Advertisement