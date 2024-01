LA Times Today: With ‘Origin,’ Ava DuVernay tackles race issues through a new lens

Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portrays Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson in “ Origin ,” the latest from director Ava DuVernay. The film follows Wilkerson as she researches her bestselling book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”Ava DuVernay joined Lisa McRee with more on the dramatic and personal story of the woman behind that book.