Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 02:34
‘Wolfwalkers’ directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart describe the history of the extermination of wolves in Ireland
Share
Awards

‘Wolfwalkers’ directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart describe the history of the extermination of wolves in Ireland

Share
AwardsEntertainment & Arts