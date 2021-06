Jane Krakowski, of Apple TV+’s “Dickinson,” on comedy in a corset

Emmy award-nominated Jane Krakowski plays Emily Norcross, mother of a fictionalized version of 19th century American poet Emily Dickinson, in Apple TV+’s “Dickinson.” Krakowski says the show’s historical setting — right down to the costumes — provided challenges she wasn’t used to. “Corsets are so much a way for the women to feel exactly how they were neglected,” Krakowski says.