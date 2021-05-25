HBO Max’s “Hacks” showrunner Jen Statsky on landing star Jean Smart.

HBO Max’s “Hacks” tells the story of a legendary Las Vegas comedian who hires a young comedy writer to resuscitate her career. Showrunner Jen Statsky says she hit gold recruiting actress Jean Smart to play the lead role. “When we developed this part, we always wanted someone who was so funny,” Statsky recounts. “Like, in their bones, deeply funny, but also could play more dramatic, grounded moments as well. And when you start making that list of actresses, it’s not a super long list.”



