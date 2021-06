Wanda Sykes, co-star of the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws,” on finding comedy in the everyday

Wanda Sykes, the Emmy-nominated actress and standup comedian, co-stars in the Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws.” The series tells the story of a Black working-class family in the Midwest. When asked where she finds inspiration for her comedy, Sykes says she draws from the news and current events, trying to find “that space of what will make me laugh about this and what would help me to get through it.”