Kenan Thompson on juggling his “SNL” duties and a starring role in “Kenan”

Kenan Thompson has been on “Saturday Night Live” since 2003, making him the longest-running cast member in the show’s history. He also stars in the eponymous NBC sitcom “Kenan.” Thompson says that though the shows are different, he takes the same approach on each. “Whether it’s sketch or a long drawn out scene or something like that, I still have to study it and tackle it and kind of use the same kind of muscles, breaking down the rhythms of it,” Thompson says.



