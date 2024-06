Limited Series: Dakota Fanning, Awkwafina, Jeff Daniels, Tom Hollander, Hoa Xuande & Ji-young Yoo

Jeff Daniels (“A Man in Full”) joins Dakota Fanning (“Ripley”), Tom Hollander (“FEUD: Capote vs. The Swans”), Nora Lum | Awkwafina (“Quiz Lady”), Hoa Xuande (“The Sympathizer) & Ji-young Yoo (“Expats”) on the L.A. Times Envelope Limited Series Roundtable.



Presented by The Walt Disney Studios.