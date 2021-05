“The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner Bruce Miller says his show is an “escape to a terrible place.”

Based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, Hulu’s Emmy-award winning “Handmaid’s Tale” tells a dystopian story of a totalitarian regime inside what used to be the United States. It can be hard to watch for some, showrunner Bruce Miller admits, but says the series still offers an escape -- just “to a terrible place.”