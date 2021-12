Peter Dinklage, star of ‘Cyrano,’ on wife Erica Schmidt’s cinematic adaptation of the Off Broadway musical

Peter Dinklage plays the titular character in director Joe Wright’s “Cyrano,” based on the 1897 play “Cyrano de Bergerac.”. The film was written by Dinklage’s wife, Erica Schmidt, and features music by the band The National. According to Dinklage, Schmidt made the story “more accessible, but on top of that, she made the long lyrical monologues about love into actual songs.”