Lady Gaga, star of ‘House of Gucci,’ on her refusal to meet Patrizia Reggiani

Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” dramatizes the true story of Patrizia Reggiani who married Maurizio Gucci, one of the heirs to the Gucci fashion dynasty, only to later fund his murder. Reggiani, who served a prison sentence for her crime, expressed interest in meeting with Lady Gaga but Lady Gaga declined., saying, “I decided not to meet her because I didn’t believe she was telling the truth, and I didn’t believe she would tell me the truth.”