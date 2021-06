“The Flight Attendant’s” Michiel Huisman on dipping his toes in the world of comedy

Michiel Huisman is best known for dramatic roles in series like “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Game of Thrones.” Huisman’s role in HBO Max’s dark comedy “The Flight Attendant” has introduced him to the peculiar rhythms of comedic acting. “I really had to get used to that,” Huisman says. “It also meant a lot of directors telling me to just keep going and hurry up.”