‘The Crown’s’ Emma Corrin on dancing her way to the heart of Princess Diana

Emma Corrin joined Netflix’s “The Crown” fourth season to portray Diana, Princess of Wales. Corrin reveals she found the vulnerability of Diana in a specific scene in which the princess, left alone, dances with abandon. Corrin says, “I think for me that got to the crux of Diana, it got to the crux of her, the child within her who just needed to be seen and to be held. I think that’s really all she wanted the entire time.”



