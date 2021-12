Jared Leto, from ‘House of Gucci,’ on his transformative performance

Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.” Leto is unrecognizable in the film, covered in prosthetics and makeup. When it comes to bringing Paolo to life, Leto says, “I enjoy the transformative process. It’s not like a requirement of mine, but I enjoy it, and I think it just really depends on the role at hand.”