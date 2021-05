“Bridgerton” showrunner Chris Van Dusen on the departure of fan favorite Regé-Jean Page.

“Bridgerton,” the Netflix series about members of a powerful family trying to find love in early 19th century London, made cast member Regé-Jean Page a star. When Page announced he would not return in Season 2, fans were vocal about their disappointment on social media. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen says the show was always meant to explore a new love story every season.