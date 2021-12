Benedict Cumberbatch on ‘The Power of the Dog’ and toxic masculinity

Benedict Cumberbatch portrays rancher Phil Burbank in Jane Campion’s western “The Power of the Dog,” based on the novel by Thomas Savage. Cumberbatch credits Campion for putting toxic masculinity “front and center, and really analyzing it in a way that scared her to the point that we kind of collaborated on discovering, and excavating this character, Phil Burbank, that I play together.”