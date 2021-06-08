‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s’ Anthony Mackie on the show’s ‘amazing’ fans

Anthony Mackie has played Sam Wilson a.k.a. AKA The the Falcon in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films and now stars in Disney +’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Mackie credits Marvel fans for being incredibly supportive and is proud to play the Falcon who, within the first season of the series, becomes the new Captain America. Mackie says, “the idea of representation, the idea of recontextualizing what you think the norm is, is always important.”



