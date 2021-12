Andrew Garfield, star of ‘Tick Tick…Boom!,’ on working with first-time director Lin-Manuel Miranda

Andrew Garfield is playwright Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of Larson’s musical “Tick Tick…Boom!.” The film is Miranda’s directorial debut — and, for Garfield, the first time he’s been asked to sing on camera. “I’d never sung before,” says the actor. “I had a year and a half to prep. And I remember the first time I sang in front of him, he threw a shoe at me – in a nice way.”